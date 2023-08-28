This Monday, August 28, Al-Ittihad visits the King Abdul Aziz Stadium at the Al Wahda in the corresponding day 4 of the First Division of Saudi Arabia.
The visiting team and current champion march as the leader of the Asian championship with 9 points as a result of three consecutive victories and nine goals in favor.
The team commanded by Nuno Espírito Santo is once again one of the main candidates to lift the title of Saudi Arabia, as it has a powerful squad with big names.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Yiddah team against the team of Jose Luis Sierra.
Q: Marcelo Grohe – The Brazilian goalkeeper is playing his fifth season with the Saudi team.
DFD: Madallah Al Olayan – The international right-back is a starter in the Al-Ittihad outfit.
CB: Omar Hawsawi – The Saudi veteran is 37 years old and continues to be a key part of the team.
CB: Ahmed Sharahili – Another Saudi player complements the central defense, the 29-year-old is a participatory central defender and contributes a lot in the recovery.
DFI: Zakaria Al Hawsawi – The Saudi youth is on the left side and is a fundamental piece of the team.
MC: N. Kanté – The French world champion was one of the team’s first stellar reinforcements for this season and brings a lot to the midfield.
MC: Fabinho- The Brazilian midfielder complements Kanté very well and they make an excellent midfield for the team.
MD: Romarinho- As a right winger, the Brazilian contributes a lot to that sector.
CM: A. Hamdallah – The Moroccan offensive player contributes a lot on offense and is dangerous in the attack zone.
IM: Igor Coronado – Another Brazilian owns the left wing and is playing his third season with the team.
DC: K. Benzema – The former Merengue goalscorer was one of the team’s star additions on offense and is a player who contributes a lot on offense.
