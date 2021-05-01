Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection confirmed that the precautionary measures gave an opportunity to implement a new experience in dealing with the holy month, noting that adherence to the precautionary measures led to a new achievement in the world in general and for the UAE in particular.

In response to inquiries by the Union, the ministry said: “The state affirmed its ability and excellence in the field of innovation and digital transformation. Electronically ».

And she added, “A person can now make donations and pay zakat by pressing the button on his mobile phone. The competent authorities can also coordinate with charitable agencies to help the poor and needy in various Arab and Islamic countries.”

The ministry indicated that this experience gave an opportunity to change the way of thinking about the importance of community gatherings, but with the presence of smart applications and video viewing of family members, it introduced a new character and facilitated the communication process due to these exceptional circumstances.

The ministry stated that, under the current situation, individuals found more time to stay with the family, exercise at home, and learn about strengths and weaknesses in the character of their children by staying at home and staying with them for a longer period.

The ministry affirmed that the precautionary measures gave an opportunity to develop oneself and acquire various skills through remote study and learning some interests such as cooking, as well as memorizing the Holy Qur’an and remembrance and teaching children to pray in congregation.