The results of the Saudi Pro League evening: the former Real Madrid comes out in tears due to injury, Malcom launches his against Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq

Francesco Albanese

An evening of certainties on the fourth day of the Saudi Pro League. The first: Al Ittihad continue to win, this time with a grin rather than a real smile, as Karim Benzema had to leave the field in the first half in tears due to injury. The 3-0 against Al Wehda, however, does not allow for replies and the yellow and blacks fly to first place alone, waiting for Al Ahli. The second certainty concerns Al Hilal, who on the day of Koulibaly's debut in central defense spread Gerrard's Al Ettifaq 2-0, remaining in the wake of the reigning champions. And on Friday, in Jeddah, it's already direct confrontation. As for the other matches: Al Raed scores their first victory in the championship after 3 consecutive knockouts and drops the trio against Al Riyadh. A few hours earlier, Tatarusanu's Abha Club was also victorious: 2-1 at Al Fayha with a goal on his debut for former Lyon player Toko Ekambi.

Al Wehda 0-3 Al Ittihad — Soporific first half, with the yellow and blacks going at a slow trot and wasting a couple of sensational chances with Hamdallah. The league's top scorer is in the classic evening when he can't do anything and devours a couple of goals in front of goal. The real news was Benzema leaving the field in the 42nd minute with a muscle injury: the Frenchman was visibly in tears at the time of the substitution. Change that, at the same time, has probably overturned the fate of the much talked about Jota, kicked out by the fans due to his meager "status" as a great player. The former Celtic – who arrived in July for 30 million – defibrillates the attack, sealing the 2-0 goal in the 67th minute after Romarinho had unblocked it four minutes earlier with a ball from outside. Coronado's diagonal took care of closing the games, at the umpteenth high-level performance (for him also an assist from trivela to Jota). 12 goals scored, 0 conceded and full points. Espirito Santo's team is far from sated.

Al Hilal-Al Ettifaq 2-0 — Not Milinkovic? No problem. The disqualification of the Serbian does not affect Al Hilal who, waiting for Neymar, clings to the usual Malcom to bring down Gerrard's difficult Al Ettifaq. The Brazilian is furious on the right: in the 24th minute the connection with Mitrovic works, who heads a docile ball to cross him at the far post. Bono brings home another clean sheet, while Al Dawsari confirms his magic moment by signing the 2-0 in the 41st minute that breaks his opponents' knees. Third center in the last two for the Arab striker. Al Ettifaq, with Henderson in midfield, demonstrates too many technical limitations: 36% of ball possession and just 2 shots on target against Al Hilal's 27 total. Since it testifies to the dominance of Jorge Jesus' team, which momentarily rises to second position with 10 points. Friday the direct clash against Al Ittihad to overturn the odds.