Next Tuesday, December 12, we will have the opening match of the Club World Cup to be held in Arabia Saidi, and will face the club coached by Marcelo Gallardo, Al Ittihad, and Auckland City, from New Zealand. Gallardo's men hope for a comfortable victory to advance to the second round.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information ahead of this Club World Cup match between Al Ittihad and Auckland City.
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Tuesday December 12
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City on television in Spain?
FIFA+
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City on television in Argentina?
FIFA+
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City on television in Mexico?
FIFA+
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City on television in the United States?
Fox Sports
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Damac
|
3-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Sepahan
|
2-1V
|
AFC
|
Al Khaleej
|
4-2V
|
Saudi League
|
FC AGMK
|
1-2V
|
AFC
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Wellington Olympic
|
2-0 D
|
New Zealand Nation League
|
Christchurch United
|
2-3D
|
New Zealand Nation League
|
Wellington Olympic
|
1-3D
|
New Zealand Nation League
|
petone
|
0-2V
|
New Zealand Nation League
|
Auckland United
|
3-2V
|
New Zealand Nation League
For this match there is only one player who might not arrive, it is Karim Benzema who arrives as a doubt, even so, if the French striker is ready to play, Marcelo Gallardo will not hesitate to give the starting position to the former Ballon d'Or winner.
On the part of the New Zealand team, there are no reports of players who are going to miss this Club World Cup match.
Al Ittihad: Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Al Hawsawi; N. Kanté, Fabinho, Romarinho, A. Hamdallah, Igor Coronado; Benzema
Auckland City: Tracey, Mitchell, Gray, Vale, Nathan Lobo, Manickun, Ilich, Tayeb, Tong Zhou, Kilkolly, Murati
Al Ittihad 4-1 Auckland City
