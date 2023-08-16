Defenses: Madallah Al Olayan, Muhannad Al Shanqiti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud

Media: N. Kanté, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, Romarinho, A. Hamed Allah

Forward: Karim Benzema.

Undoubtedly, the ‘Cat’, who is the current winner of the Ballon d’Or, will be one of the most decisive footballers of the match.

Defenses: Hussain Qasim, E. Roco, E. Roco, Ibrahim Al Nakhli

Media: Abdulfattah Asiri, B. Mensah, Alfa Semedo, Tariq Abdullah, V. Misidjan

Forward: Rakan Shamlan.

LEGION CHANGE! Confirmed and announced a few weeks ago, Enzo Roco joined the @tai1381sg of the Saudi Pro League🇸🇦

The native of Ovalle will change continents again and will have his first expedition in the Middle East, under a formal agreement until 2025 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2iYSFxfFMh — Cato Legion (@CatoLegion) August 14, 2023

“Yes, there was interest from teams from other countries, but the difference in Arabia was that they showed much more interest in having me and giving me all the facilities that I couldn’t find in other clubs. Coming here will also give me financial stability for my family looking to the future of our lives after football.”Roco commented in an interview.