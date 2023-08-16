Next Saturday the Al Ittihad team, who has thrown the house out of the window to get outstanding reinforcements, will be facing the al thaiin a match corresponding to matchday 2 of the Saudi Professional League.
Both clubs are motivated since they started on the right foot in their first game of this current tournament.
Goalie: Marcelo Grohe
Defenses: Madallah Al Olayan, Muhannad Al Shanqiti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud
Media: N. Kanté, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, Romarinho, A. Hamed Allah
Forward: Karim Benzema.
Karim Benzema debuts with assistance
This Monday, Al Ittihad won their first match in the Arab league by a 3-0 win against Al Raed. One of the best players of the match was the Frenchman Karim Benzema, who could not score a goal, although he cooperated with an assist so that Hamed Allah put the first of the game.
Undoubtedly, the ‘Cat’, who is the current winner of the Ballon d’Or, will be one of the most decisive footballers of the match.
Goalie: Victor Braga
Defenses: Hussain Qasim, E. Roco, E. Roco, Ibrahim Al Nakhli
Media: Abdulfattah Asiri, B. Mensah, Alfa Semedo, Tariq Abdullah, V. Misidjan
Forward: Rakan Shamlan.
Defender Enzo Roco signs with Al Tai
An old acquaintance for the Mexican fans, especially the Máquina de Cruz Azul, the player Enzo Roco, signed with Al Tai, where he seeks to contribute all his experience. In an interview, he mentioned that this decision was also to give his family stability.
“Yes, there was interest from teams from other countries, but the difference in Arabia was that they showed much more interest in having me and giving me all the facilities that I couldn’t find in other clubs. Coming here will also give me financial stability for my family looking to the future of our lives after football.”Roco commented in an interview.
Al Ittihad 3-1 al thai
