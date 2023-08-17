This Saturday one of the most attractive matches of the Arab competition will be taking place, when Al Ittihad faces al thaiin the second day of the Professional League.
In their first match, the team that includes men of the stature of Jota, Fabinho, N’Golo Kanté and, of course, the star striker Karim Benzemadefeated Al Raed by a 3-0 win, with an assist on the French attacker’s first goal.
For their part, Al Tai got their first three points of the competition, beating Damak by the slightest difference, with a goal from Abdulaziz Al Harabi.
Goalie: Marcelo Grohe
Defenses: Madallah Al Olayan, Muhannad Al Shanqiti, Ahmed Sharahili, Ahmed Bamasud
Media: N. Kanté, Fabinho, Igor Coronado, Romarinho, A. Hamed Allah
Forward: Karim Benzema.
Goalie: Victor Braga
Defenses: Hussain Qasim, E. Roco, E. Roco, Ibrahim Al Nakhli
Media: Abdulfattah Asiri, B. Mensah, Alfa Semedo, Tariq Abdullah, V. Misidjan
Forward: Rakan Shamlan.
Undoubtedly, and despite the fact that an entertaining game is expected on paper, the wide favorite to take the three points is Al Ittihad, who will seek to use their powerful squad to prevail over the team led by the Croatian technical director Kreimir Rezic.
For now, this match will be played next Saturday, August 19, at 12:00 pm, Central Mexico time. Undoubtedly, an attractive commitment that holds emotions and goals.
