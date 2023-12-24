Al-Ittihad could not play on matchday 18 because they were in the Club World Cup, and now they host Al-Nassr to make up the game that both teams still have to play. Although the two arrive in very different situations, it will be a very interesting match. Below we leave you all the information about the meeting:
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Tuesday, December 26
Schedule: 19:00 in Spain, 14:00 in Argentina and 11:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on television in Mexico?
Sky, Blue To Go
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Raed
|
Defeat 1-3
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al Ahly
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Club World Cup
|
Auckland City
|
3-0 victory
|
Club World Cup
|
Damac
|
Defeat 3-1
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Sepahan
|
2-1 victory
|
AFC Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Ettifaq
|
3-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Shabab
|
Victory 2-5
|
King's Cup
|
Al-Riyadh
|
4-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Istiklol
|
1-1 draw
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Hilal
|
Defeat 3-0
|
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ittihad cannot find a solution to their problems and for several months they have been another team in the Saudi Pro League. Karim Benzema's team needs more defensive rigidity, their defeats are usually with large scores, and they are already 22 points behind the leader Al-Hilal.
For its part, it is all good news for Al-Nassr, which is having a great season and only Al-Hilal has proven to be superior to them. The new version of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already scored 51 goals in 2023, is being a great help for an interesting project.
Al-Ittihad: Al-Mayouf; Shanqeeti, Hegazy, Kadesh, Al Hawsawi; Fabinho, Kanté, Al-Ghamdi; Igor Coronado, Romarinho, Karim Benzema.
Al-Nassr: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Oujami, Laporte, Alex Telles; Brozovic, Fofana, Otavio; Talisca, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Al-Ittihad 2-4 Al-Nassr. It is very difficult to find a team in the Saudi Peo League that plays better than Al-Nassr, and Al.Ittihad's current situation is not suitable for this match. You can expect a match full of goals and chances.
