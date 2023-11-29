Marcelo Gallardo’s Al Ittihad will have to return to the league in the Saudi Pro League and will do so next Thursday, November 30 against Al Khaleej. Karim Benzema’s men will be looking for a new victory that will make them continue climbing positions in the standings. They will do it in their fiefdom, the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, in front of their fans.
Below we leave you with the relevant and necessary information for the preview of this Saudi league match that will face Al Ittihad and Al Khaleej. Go for it:
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Al Khaleej played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Friday, November 24
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 08:00 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
More news about Saudi Arabian football
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Khaleej on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Khaleej on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Khaleej on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Al Khaleej on television in the United States?
DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC AGMK
|
1-2V
|
AFC
|
Al Ettifaq
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
|
Abha
|
4-2V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Quwa Al Jawiya
|
2-0 D
|
AFC
|
Al Shabab
|
1-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Wehda
|
3-1D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Tai SC
|
3-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Nassr
|
2-0 D
|
Saudi League
|
Damac FC
|
1(6-5)1V
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
Al Taawoun
|
1-1E
|
Saudi League
Good news for Al-Ittihad and Al Ettifaq fans! Ahead of the exciting Saudi league encounter, there are no reports of injured players in either team. Both squads will be in top shape, which promises an even more competitive and spectacular confrontation.
At Al Ittihad the main novelty continues to be that the new coach, Marcelo Gallardo, will be on the bench.
Al Ittihad: Marcelo Grohe; Madallah Al Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Ahmed Sharahili, Zakaria Al Hawsawi; N. Kanté, Fabinho, Romarinho, A. Hamdallah, Igor Coronado; Benzema
Al Khaleej: Al Haidari; Narey, Al Hamsal, Mohammed Al Khabrani, Lisandro López, Rebocho; Hamzi, Woo Young Jung; Ivo Rodrigues, Fábio Martins; Sheriff
Al Ittihad 3-1 Al Khaleej
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Ittihad #Khaleej #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast