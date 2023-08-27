Welcome to the exciting coverage of the match between Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal in the Saudi league! The intensity heats up as these titans of Arab soccer face off in an epic clash for regional supremacy.
Both teams have shown their prowess on the field, so fans are looking forward to a matchup full of action, skill and passion. Get ready to witness an unforgettable spectacle in every second of the game. Will Karim and N’Golo win, or will Malcom and Rubén Neves?
Here we show you everything you need to know in advance of the meeting:
City: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Fahd Stadium
Date: Thursday, September 1
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
TV channel: no information
Live stream: DirecTV
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Riyadh
|
0-4V
|
saudi league
|
Al Tai SC
|
2-0V
|
saudi league
|
Al Raed
|
0-3V
|
saudi league
|
al hilal
|
1-3 D
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Shorta
|
1-2V
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Raed
|
0-4V
|
saudi league
|
Al Fayah
|
1-1
|
saudi league
|
Abha
|
1-3V
|
saudi league
|
al nassr
|
1-2 D
|
Arab Club Championship
|
Al Shabab
|
3-1V
|
Arab Club Championship
What players are injured?
Good news for the followers of Al-Ittihad and Al Hilal! In the preview of the exciting match of the Arab Clubs Championship, there are no reports of injured players in either of the two teams, except for Neymar’s well-known injury that will keep the Brazilian away from the pitch until well into September.
What are the possible lineups?
Al Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Bruno Henrique, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
al hilal: Muaiouf, Sahrani, Al-Boleahi, Koulibaly, Abdulhamid, Kanno, Neves, Savic, Al-Dawsari, Michael, Hamddan.
90min forecast
Al Ittihad 2-1 Al Hilal
#Ittihad #Hilal #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply