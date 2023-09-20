After the victory by three goals to zero in the debut of Karim Benzema’s team in the debut of the Arab team in the AFC Champions League against FC AGMK. Now they will have to face Al Fateh to try to get places and thus try to reach first place. Today we will show you all the necessary information prior to this meeting.
Here is everything you need for the preview of Al Ittihad against Al Fateh:
In which stadium is Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh played?
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Date: Thursday, September 21
Schedule: 8:00 p.m. in Spain, 3:00 p.m. in Argentina and 12:00 p.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh on television in Spain?
No information
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh on television in Argentina?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh on television in Mexico?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs Al Fateh on television in the United States?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
FC AGMK
|
3-0V
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al Okhdood
|
0-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hilal
|
3-4D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Wehda
|
0-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
0-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Khaleej
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Ahli
|
5-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Damac
|
2-2E
|
Saudi League
|
Al Nassr
|
0-5D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Okdood
|
1-3V
|
Saudi League
Which players are injured for this match?
Good news for Al-Ittihad and Al Fateh fans! Ahead of the exciting Saudi league encounter, there are no reports of injured players in either team. Both technicians will have all their personnel
Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Bruno Henrique, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
Al Fateh: Jacob Rimne; Buhumaid, Denayer, Saadane, Saeed Baatia; Batna, Bendebka, Hamad Al Abdan, Zelaryan; Cristian Tello
Al Ittihad 3-2 Al Fateh
