Al-Ittihad hosts Abha for matchday 13 of the Saudi Pro League in a vital match for the team. Karim Benzema’s men are not lifting their heads and have not won in the domestic competition for more than a month, so they have lost a lot of distance from the leader. Below we leave you all the information about the match:
In which stadium is Al-Ittihad vs Abha played?
City: Buraidah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
Date: Friday, November 10
Schedule: 20:00 in Spain, 15:00 in Argentina and 12:00 in Mexico
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Abha on television in Spain?
Marca.com
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Abha on television in Mexico?
Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Abha on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Al-Ittihad vs Abha on television in the United States?
DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Jawiya
|
Defeat 2-0
|
AFC Champions League
|
Al-Shabab
|
Defeat 1-0
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Fayha
|
Victory 0-3
|
King’s Cup
|
Al Hazem
|
2-2 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al Jawiya
|
1-0 victory
|
AFC Champions League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al-Akhdood
|
3-2 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Ahli
|
Victory 1-2
|
King’s Cup
|
Al-Shabab
|
2-1 victory
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Fateh
|
Defeat 4-1
|
Saudi Pro League
|
Al-Nassr
|
2-2 draw
|
Saudi Pro League
Al-Ittihad has not won in the Saudi Pro League since September 21, at which time they were the sole leaders and seemed invincible. Since then they have lost 2 games and drawn 3, moving 11 points away from the current leader, Al-Hilal. Furthermore, they have lost their first AFC Champions League match 2-0 against Al-Jawiya. This seems to have been the final straw for the board and 24 hours after the defeat the dismissal of coach Nuno Espirito Santo was made official.
Al-Ittihad: Grohe; Shanqeeti, Luiz Felipe, Kadesh, Al Hawsawi; Kante, Fabinho, Romarinho, Al-Ghamdi; Hamdallah, Karim Benzema.
Abha: Tatarusanu; Al Qumayzi, Natiq, Noguera, Al Oufi; Al-Sudani, Krychowiak, Bguir; Bin Jumayah, Toko Ekambi, Ahmed Abdu.
Al-Ittihad 2-1 Abha. Although Al-Ittihad has not won in the Saudi Pro League for more than a month, sometimes what the team needs is nothing more than a change of scenery to get back up and running, at least in the short term. This change of coach could be the spark that they have been missing in recent days.
