Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

A numerical statistic prepared by the newspaper “Al Ittihad”, based on the official records of the Football Association, revealed that fewer than 1000 players “879 players” have been registered in the “football schools” category for local clubs for the current season 2020-2021, which is approaching its end, in light of the continued lack of establishment Contests for the Sunni stages, due to the Corona pandemic, with the exception of one competition organized by the Federation for the youth category, which was closed last week, bearing in mind that the real numbers of players in football schools exceed those who are “officially” registered with the Federation.

Despite the presence of 112 players in the football school at Al Ain Club, for example, some clubs preferred to postpone the registration of their players in the records of the Union for the current season 2020-2021. Al-Madam, compared to the registration of 879 players only in the rest of the clubs that are members of the general assembly of the Football Association, which includes 31 clubs, distributed in the professional league, the first degree and the Sunni stages.

Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Jazeera led the football schools scene, with the first being registered with 198 players, as the highest number of players in football schools, in the records of one club out of 31 clubs, and Al-Jazira is in second place, with 140 players, while the number of players in the rest of the clubs did not exceed the 100-player barrier. And, in some of them, it reached less than 12 players, such as Dibba Al-Hisn and Al Arabi clubs 11 players, compared to 8 players in Al-Orouba and Al-Hamriya, 6 players in Mleiha, and only 4 players in Al-Bataih.

The player registration categories in the Football Association include 19 categories, beginning with the first team, reaching football schools, while the age-level competitions organized by the Football Association, in addition to the Professional League competitions, include about 18 competitions, with the exception of the category “Football Schools”. The competitions are distributed among the categories of “Youth”. Under 19, youth under 18, junior under 17, junior under 16, Cubs under 15, Cubs under 14, Cubs under 13, Cubs under 12 ”.

The latest edition of the Football Schools Festival for teams of 7-8 years old, which was held for the eighth year in a row in January 2020, was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with the participation of 240 players from the five Abu Dhabi clubs.

The festival is held within the plans of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council with the goals of supporting football academies in Abu Dhabi clubs, with periodic activities and competitions, that contribute to enhancing friction experiences and expertise and come out with technical results that support the age groups teams in the five Abu Dhabi clubs (Al Ain, Al Jazeera, Al Wahda, Bani Yas, Al Dhafra) .