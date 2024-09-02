Riyadh (dpa)

The management of the Saudi club Al-Ittihad has agreed with the French club Paris Saint-Germain to sign the Portuguese defender Danilo Pereira during the current summer transfer period. The Saudi newspaper “Al-Riyadhiyah” quoted sources described as private, that the Portuguese Domingo Soares, the CEO, the Spaniard Ramon Planes, in addition to the French coach Laurent Blanc, are the ones who recommended signing the Portuguese player.

Pereira, who will turn 33 next month, joined the French team in October 2020, on loan from Porto, before moving permanently to the French club in the summer of 2021, with only one year remaining on his contract with the French capital team.

Al-Ittihad won its first two matches in the Saudi League this season, winning the first against Al-Khulud 1-0, before winning the second against Al-Taawoun 2-1.