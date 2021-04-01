Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Over the past days, the stories of the engineers and technicians working for the Suez Canal Authority who succeeded in the largest maritime rescue operation for the Panamanian ship “Evergiven”, which ran aground over the course of a week in the shipping course of the Suez Canal and disrupted the navigation movement in the world, but all this celebration forgot what could be We call them “unknown soldiers”, known as Suez Canal divers, known by several names as “canal frogs” or “sea suicide bombers.”

A team of 12 divers working in the Maritime Rescue Department of the Suez Canal Authority are the ones who led the rescue operation and carried their souls down the boat “Ever Giffen” to find out the type of soil in which the ship was dredged and do the technical test for the submerged part if it has a crack or not damaged due to the abrasion process and raise the measurements to the areas What is required to be dredged, so that teams of engineers and workers can work after them for the dredging, towing and flotation works.

Tariq Hablas, a diver in the Suez Canal Authority and a trainer for new divers, tells Al Ittihad that the divers’s mission has not ended yet despite the ship’s float. After the float is over, which was done after the information and images they provided from the bottom for the crisis team, while they are now diving under the ship again At the bottom of the Bitter Lakes to check the ship and know its ability to sail or not.

Hablas said in a phone call to “Al-Ittihad” that the team of 12 divers faced very difficult conditions at the bottom of the canal during the operation to rescue the ship from the strength of the waterfall, the cold and the intensity of the current before each dredging operation and towing to “Ever Geffen”, indicating that despite the possibility that one of them died due to Difficult circumstances, except that they do not speak out about it and consider themselves “dark heroes”, and that the most important thing for them is the success of the mission and nothing else.

According to Mahmoud Taha, a former diver at the Suez Canal Authority in Port Said, the divers of the Suez Canal Authority are graduates from the authority’s vocational training center at the port shipyard in Port Fouad and Port Tawfiq, known as “Al Afrentia”, and most of them are from the three canal cities, “Ismailia, Suez, and Port Said.” And hold a professional diploma.

Taha added to “Al-Ittihad” that he was one of the founders in the marine rescue of the canal in 1979 after he graduated from the “French” school. Then, during the recruitment of the Navy Corps, she got training, then went out and worked in the rescue, where the work of clearing the bottom of the Gulf of Suez of marine mines. He pointed out that The nature of the work of a diver under the water is an inspection, where he is trained in welding under the sea, photography and raising the sizes.

The former divers in the Suez Canal indicated that the diver’s mission is for about an hour, which is the amount of the oxygen tube he carries, indicating to me that one of the divers, Mahmoud Farouk Gabr, among the executors of the “Ever Giffen” rescue operation, was injured during his detection of the ship’s depth in the soil, as well as detecting any damage. The ship was hit, and he was the only injured person during the operation.

Engineer Majed Abu Zeid, a member of the marine rescue team in the Suez Canal Authority previously, revealed that the abrasion of the “Evergiven” ship was about 12 meters in the sand, about a quarter of a million tons, and the task of the divers was the task of the channel divers in the recent crisis of the delinquent ship was to dive them to find out the size of the discharge beneath the ship The size of the netting and whether the results are appropriate or not, and whether to continue or stop.

Eng. Majed told Al-Ittihad that the divers could not enter under the ship itself due to its size and the location of the shoreline, but they were circling around it, but after its exit in the Bitter Lakes, they certainly worked for it below a complete “survey” to find out its capabilities in sailing or not.

He pointed out that the most difficult challenge for divers in the canal is the lack of vision, but with experience they have the ability to see and deal with the units down the shipping course, indicating that in the event that the marine unit is disrupted, the department members communicate by automatic call, and the phone numbers of the department members are recorded in a department. Closed connection, and prepare immediately in the event of a navigation accident or marine unit malfunction.