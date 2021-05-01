“Al Ittihad” reveals the scenes of “Ever Given” attempt to escape compensation

Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

Egyptian sources familiar with the negotiations of the Suez Canal Authority with the Panamanian ship “Ever Geffen” that ran aground in the Suez Canal last month revealed that the Japanese company that owns the ship is trying to evade paying the full compensation requested by the authority, in an attempt to reduce it from about 900 million to one million dollars only. The matter is due to natural, weather and unintended conditions. The sources indicated to Al Ittihad that despite the flexibility of the Suez Canal Authority with the ship’s crew, it still adheres to the appropriate compensation, stressing that the compensation also includes the dredging operations carried out by the authority, and the sources pointed out that the owner company The ship ignores the requests of other shipping companies that also lost because of it, explaining that the Suez Canal is claiming its right it is only now.

A legal dispute revolves around the ship “Evergiven” anchored in Bitter Lakes since its floatation on March 29, regarding the compensation that Egypt requested in the amount of $ 916 million. According to “Business Insider”, the company that owns the ship is seeking to carry out legal maneuvers, through which it hopes to Reducing the value of compensation.

According to “Business Insider”, the owner company launched an entity called “Restriction Fund” or “Financial Damage Reduction Fund”, a procedure within maritime law announced by the Convention on Limits of Liability for Maritime Claims in 1976. It is a source of financing through which the owner can share The ship is the value of the full compensation due from him in such cases with his clients who are owners of the cargo that was transported on board the ship.

For his part, the former advisor to the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Major General Ihab Talaat, considered that the negotiation process between the Suez Canal and the company that owns the ship includes legal matters, not technical, and very accurate, indicating that the company is trying to search for any loopholes to reduce compensation amounts.

Major General Talaat indicated to “Al-Ittihad” that facts like this had already occurred to many insurance companies, pointing out that this point required a long breath, defense, evidence and patience to restore the right, indicating that previous companies had succeeded in reducing their compensation in Egypt, but that was according to the situation at the time.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, had indicated in previous statements that he hoped that the talks with the company that owns the container ship “Evergiven” and the insurance company would result in an agreement soon.