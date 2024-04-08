Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Al-Ittihad qualified for the final of the Saudi Football Super Cup, which is being held in Abu Dhabi, by defeating Al-Wahda 2-1 in the “Golden Square”.

Frenchman Karim Benzema, the Al-Ittihad striker, wrote his name in golden letters in the history of the Super Cup, after his early goal against Al-Wahda, only 55 seconds after the start of the match, becoming the owner of the fastest goal in the history of the tournament, which started for the first time in 2013, and Benzema broke the Congolese Doris’ record. Salomo, who scored the fastest goal in the history of the Super Cup, scored it in the 75th second of the match between Al-Fateh and Al-Ittihad in the first edition in 2013, which Al-Fateh won 3-2.

Moroccan Abdel Razzaq Hamdallah confirmed Al-Ittihad's victory by scoring the second goal in the 42nd minute, then Hussein Ahmed Al-Issa responded with Al-Ittihad's only goal in the final seconds.