Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi Jeddah Federation qualified for the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, following its exciting 2-1 victory over its guest, Navbakhor Namangan of Uzbekistan, in the second leg of the round of 16 of the continental competition.

The first leg, which was held between the two teams last week in Uzbekistan, ended in a goalless draw, allowing the Saudi team to win the ticket to the quarter-finals in the tournament that it won in 2004 and 2005. Navbakhor advanced with a goal in the 25th minute, with an own goal scored by Karim Benzema, the veteran Al-Ittihad striker, by mistake in his team’s goal, and Moroccan star Abdel Razzaq Hamdallah equalized for the Saudi team in the sixth minute of stoppage time instead of stoppage time for the first half.

Al-Ittihad snatched the qualification card after scoring the second goal in the 87th minute with a goal through “friendly fire,” after Georgian Toma Tabatadze, a Navbakhor player, scored an own goal by mistake.

Navpakor ended the match with ten players after its player, Jovan Dokic, was sent off in the eighth minute of stoppage time for the match.