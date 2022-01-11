Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to drive with caution during days that witness fluctuating weather and rainfall accompanied by strong active winds.

She urged them to reduce speeds to 80 km/h in volatile weather conditions, leave a sufficient safety distance, and not shoot while driving, stressing the importance of following the weather forecast to see weather conditions, adherence to preventive instructions through its smart system, and adherence to the speed that is determined on the roads of the emirate. Abu Dhabi during times of fluctuating weather conditions, such as cases of dust formation, accumulation of dust or precipitation.

She explained that the speed of radar adjustment in these circumstances is the “speed” that is determined on signs, traffic signs, smart towers installed on the roads, or through text messages.

It warned drivers of the danger of passing other vehicles during fog and when visibility is low on the road, avoiding standing in the middle of the road in the event of a minor accident, and avoiding changing lanes unless necessary, while adhering to the turn signals, as well as stopping the vehicle outside the road in case of blurred vision. And safely with the use of the four signals to warn oncoming vehicles from behind, not using high beams that obstruct the vision of other drivers, not using hazard lights while driving, not being occupied with anything other than the road, using the windshield wipers, eliminating the vapor that accumulates on the windows inside the vehicle, and being careful. One of the surprises of the road, as it plays a major role in the occurrence of accidents.

4 innovative ways

Abu Dhabi Police provided 4 innovative ways to alert drivers of changing speeds, on external roads covered by fog, which are alerts via social networking sites for followers of Abu Dhabi Police accounts, and its smart application through the alerts feature and early warning messages in areas subject to activation of the speed reduction system, and they are sent via phones The smart gates screens on all external roads and electronic signboards on the right of the road begin to descend.

She explained that reducing speed during times of fog is a temporary preventive measure, aimed at reducing traffic accidents that occur due to lack of visibility on the roads, and drivers must spontaneously reduce the speed to 80 kilometers per hour when watching the mist descend, in order to protect themselves and road users. It called on drivers to adhere to safe driving during fog, and to follow the weather condition before moving the vehicle, and to reduce speeds and leave an adequate safety distance.

enhance awareness

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to enhance awareness for drivers of heavy vehicles and trucks of the importance of safe driving in volatile weather conditions through educational and field workshops implemented by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center and strategic partners.

The workshops focus on acquainting drivers with the correct driving of their trucks and heavy vehicles in volatile weather conditions, which include fog, dust conditions, dust accumulation and precipitation, and warn them not to be busy on the road, and urge them to abide by the speeds specified on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to choose the appropriate place to stop in emergency situations, in order to avoid falling Serious traffic accidents, and leaving an adequate safety distance between vehicles.

It also includes tips and instructions for drivers to take proactive measures, and to follow up on weather forecasts and alerts broadcast by Abu Dhabi Police to notify them to reduce road speeds before and during weather conditions, in order to strengthen preventive measures, to avoid accidents and to preserve the safety of everyone.

Abu Dhabi Police stresses the necessity of stopping heavy vehicles on the side of the road without obstructing traffic during volatile weather conditions, especially when fog forms, explaining that according to Article No. 104 of Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, heavy vehicles are fined with a fine of 500 dirhams and 4 points. Traffic when driving in times of fog “in violation of the instructions of the concerned authority”.

Urgent notices to drivers

Earlier, Abu Dhabi Police launched the “Urgent Notifications for Drivers” feature on its smartphone application, which alerts drivers during volatile weather conditions, such as rain, fog, dust, and traffic congestion.

She explained that the aim of launching this feature is to enhance the safety of drivers, and to give them the opportunity to choose alternative routes early when there is traffic congestion.

She stated that drivers, upon receiving these notifications, must commit themselves to driving the vehicle, according to the speed determined on the roads of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in times of weather change, which is 80 km / h. She indicated that speeds change with changing weather conditions, and they must be reduced in volatile weather conditions, stressing the importance of leaving a sufficient safety distance, avoiding sudden pressure on the brakes, following up on the weather forecast and smart application notifications to see weather conditions and adherence to preventive instructions.

She called on drivers, upon receiving notices of traffic congestion, to move immediately by choosing alternative routes to avoid congestion, pointing to their interest and in cooperation with partners to observe all traffic safety requirements and standards, and to provide the required directional panels in traffic diversions, in addition to diverting traffic to roads that have a suitable capacity. As much as possible.

It urged drivers to adhere to safe driving, within the specified speed range, to maintain their safety and the safety of road users, to abide by traffic laws and regulations that enhance their safety, and to adhere to speeds to prevent traffic accidents that may occur due to increased speeds.

Fog lights: When do you use them?

Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to take additional measures to ensure their safety while driving in foggy weather with low visibility, while adhering to safe driving and not using fog lights in the car (front or rear) in the hours of the day or night in the absence of fog so as not to confuse other drivers on the road, to avoid accidents.

I urged them to read the instructions in the vehicle’s user manual on how to operate the fog lights: Before starting the engine, turn on the fog lights and keep them on until the fog clears. Turn off the lights after the fog has cleared, as it may become a hazard to other drivers.

She called for the need to limit the use of fog lights only in times of fog formation because of their importance in seeing the road, reducing accidents and enhancing public safety.

She stated that fog lights emit more brightness than regular lights with a high concentration, causing harm to the eyes of other drivers if the weather is clear.

She pointed out that regular car lights help other drivers to see the car in front of them, and therefore it is important to ensure that it is maintained and working well, and the importance of keeping the windshield and headlights clean to reduce the glare of the lights and to increase visibility.

Fog Simulation System

Abu Dhabi Police provided a modern simulation system to train applicants for a driver’s license to familiarize them with the conditions of driving the vehicle during fog and weather fluctuations, at the Emirates Driving Company, and it was included with new data that simulates reality, and contains all climatic conditions and volatile atmospheres, in addition to driving night, and on the roads.

Training on these devices contributes to improving the driving level of drivers, enhancing their culture and developing their skills on the road in various conditions, enhancing safety procedures, providing capabilities to overcome challenges, and creating development opportunities based on innovation and creativity.