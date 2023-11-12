Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Today, the Etihad News Center begins special and expanded coverage of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), scheduled to be held in Dubai Expo City, during the period from November 30 to December 12. The plan includes publishing digital content, videos and photographic materials on the Abu Dhabi Media Network’s social media platforms, a daily supplement and special pages for Al-Ittihad newspaper in Arabic and English, in addition to news bulletins and video reports through the Al-Dar Science Bulletin. The Al-Ittihad News Center is also setting up two “studio” filming areas in conjunction with the opening of “COP 28” on November 30, in addition to distributing a network of correspondents to the event areas. Dr. Hamad Obaid Al Kaabi, CEO of the Etihad News Center, said during the launch of the advance coverage program for “COP 28” yesterday afternoon, in the meeting room in the leadership pavilion of the Expo Center Dubai, that an integrated plan has been prepared to cover the event, aiming to provide distinct and integrated content that highlights The UAE’s efforts to host the most important global conference focusing on addressing the repercussions of climate change, and the country’s initiatives towards climate neutrality.

He pointed out the formation of work teams charged with covering and following up on “COP28”, and the distribution of work tasks among them, according to a work agenda with specific tasks and duties, to provide distinguished coverage that is an extension of the successes achieved by the Abu Dhabi Media Network in general and the Al-Ittihad News Center in particular.

He stated that the Union News Center began about 6 months ago to continuously publish news, follow-ups, and everything related to the “COP 28” conference, while today a new phase of publishing and follow-up of the event begins, characterized by diversity, comprehensiveness, and quantitative and qualitative expansion of the content, in light of the imminent start of the conference’s activities.

He stressed the importance of excellence in covering this global event hosted by the UAE, noting that the Al-Ittihad News Center harnesses all its human and technical capabilities and capabilities to highlight the event through Al-Ittihad newspaper in Arabic and English, the Al-Dar Sciences Bulletin, and electronic platforms on social media.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the work teams of the Al-Ittihad News Center are success makers with the content that they will provide, and it will be a bright spot that paints a bright picture of what distinguishes the UAE in hosting and organizing global events, and displaying its inspiring experiences in achieving sustainability and protecting the environment in various fields and at various levels.

During the announcement of the media coverage plan for (COP28), the heads of departments and units reviewed the areas of their work and the tasks assigned to them, and Dr. Hamad Obaid Al Kaabi, CEO of the Union News Center, listened to a detailed explanation of the work mechanism and the tasks of the teams, in addition to many possible suggestions and ideas. Add them to the daily performance details, before and during the conference days.