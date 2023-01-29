Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Ittihad won the Saudi Football Super Cup for the first time in its history, after defeating Al-Fayhaa 2-0, in the final of the tournament, which was held with the participation of 4 teams.

Al-Ittihad owes credit for winning the title to its Moroccan striker Abdel-Razzak Hamdallah, who scored the first goal in the third minute, before adding the second goal in the 48th minute.

Al-Fayhaa completed the match with ten players since the 24th minute, after its player Abdul Rahman Al-Safry was sent off, while Abdul Rahman Al-Aboud missed a penalty kick for Al-Ittihad in the third minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half.

Al-Ittihad had qualified for the final after defeating Al-Nasr 3/1 in the semi-final round of the tournament, while Al-Fayhaa qualified after defeating Al-Hilal 1/0.

The match began with pressure from the Al-Ittihad team, which tried from the start to score an early goal against its opponent.

Al-Ittihad succeeded in advancing through Abdel-Zaraq Hamdallah in the third minute, after his colleague Romarinho took advantage of Al-Fayha’s defense’s mistake to pass the ball in front of the penalty area, to pass it to Hamdallah, who was alone in Vladimir Stojkovic’s goal, and put the ball into the net.

After the goal, Al-Ittihad became the first in control and fully owned the match, and its players exchanged balls in the middle of the field without any offensive resistance from Al-Fayhaa, who only wanted to remove the danger from Stojkovic’s goal.

Al-Fayhaa’s troubles increased in the match after his player, Abdul Rahman Al-Sefri, was sent off in the 24th minute, following a strong intervention on Al-Ittihad player Tariq Hamed.

Romarinho, Al-Ittihad player, scored a second goal in the 40th minute, but the referee decided to cancel it after referring to the video assistant referee (VAR) technique.

In the second minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half, the referee awarded a penalty kick for Al-Ittihad, but Abdul Rahman Al-Aboud failed to translate it into a goal, after he hit the ball in the far right corner of the goalkeeper’s goal, so that the ball went out of the goal.

The remaining minutes of the first half did not witness anything new, so the referee blew the final whistle, with Al-Ittihad advancing 1-0.

With the start of the second half, Al-Ittihad continued its pressure and attempts, while the Al-Fayhaa team did not appear well and contented itself with defending its penalty area, and its goalkeeper Stojkovic continued to counter the dangerous attacks from Hamdallah and his companions.

In the 48th minute, Hamdallah scored the second goal for Al-Ittihad, taking advantage of a cross ball that arrived from his colleague Igor Coronado, to head it into the empty Al-Fayhaa net from his goalkeeper Stojkovic, who went out to catch the ball. Al-Ittihad continued to take possession of the match, and Al-Fayhaa did not present any dangerous performance in the second half.

The remaining minutes of the second half did not witness anything new, so the referee blew the final whistle, with Al-Ittihad winning 2-0.