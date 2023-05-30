Riyadh (AFP)

On the impact of Al-Ittihad crowning its first title since 2009, the curtain falls on the Saudi Football League season, with the matches of the last thirtieth stage being held tomorrow, “Wednesday”, at the same time.

After a long season that lasted 279 days, Al-Ittihad will crown the title in front of its fans at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, after its match against its guest, Al-Tai, who finished in eighth place.

The race for the title continued until the last round, while the second relegation to the second division will be determined in the last round.

Al-Ittihad won the title, after defeating its host Al-Fayhaa 3-0, last Saturday, moving away by five points from its pursuit of victory, which includes Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 14 goals in 16 matches, since his arrival in a fictional deal last January.

Al-Ittihad’s last match became a result-level achievement, but he will certainly play to win and end his long season in a distinguished way.

The “Brigadier” secured the ninth title in its history, after the first under the name of the Joint League in 1982, then seven times under the name of the Premier League, including the title of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, in the years 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2007 and 2009.

Al-Ittihad, the Asian champions in 2004 and 2005, appeared this season with a distinguished level, as it lost only three matches: two in the league against Al-Hilal and Al-Taawon, and one in the King’s Cup against Al-Hilal, and it was crowned last January with the Super Cup title for the first time in its history.

The Moroccan Abd Al-Razzaq Hamdallah and the Brazilian Romarinho appeared in his ranks, who scored 33 of the 58 goals for the Jeddah team so far.

Al-Ittihad is looking for the twenty-second victory, with the aim of reaching the 72nd point, and it is qualified for that whenever it plays with its basic elements that succeeded in bringing its team back to the front.

Portuguese coach Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his desire to enter the match with the starting line-up, stressing the need to achieve the three points in the last confrontation, which will witness an overwhelming public presence to celebrate the title.

As for Al-Taei, who ranks eighth with 34 points, he has no goal in the match, after ensuring his presence in the warm region, but he hopes to present a distinguished image in front of the champion and come out with a positive result.

After Al-Batin relegated to the second level, the second relegation card became confined to three clubs, Al-Fayhaa the thirteenth with 30 points, the fourteenth Gulf (28) and the fifteenth Al-Adalah (28).

Al-Fayhaa needs to beat Al-Wahda in Makkah Al-Mukarramah to ensure its official survival without looking at the rest of the results, whether it is tied or lost, with Al-Adalah and Al-Khaleej winning over Al-Ettifaq and Abha respectively, which means leaving the League of Lights, given that direct confrontations are in the interest of its competitors.

Al-Khaleej excels by goal difference in the two locations, after Al-Fayhaa won 2-1 in the first leg and Al-Khaleej 3-0 in the second leg, while Al-Adalah defeated Al-Fayhaa 2-1 in the first leg and tied 1-1 in the second leg.

On the other hand, Al-Adalah’s victory over Al-Ittifaq in Al-Ahsa will be an instrument of survival, regardless of the results of its competitors, as it outperforms Al-Fayhaa and Al-Khaleej in direct confrontations. Go, won 2-0 in the second leg.

As for the Gulf, it first needs to beat its guest, Abha, in Dammam, and then waits for one of its competitors to stumble, even with a draw, to ensure survival.

In the rest of the matches, Al-Nasr II (64) will meet Al-Fateh VI at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Riyadh, while Al-Hilal III (56) will face Al-Raed Ninth at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

After losing four consecutive matches, the fourth youth (53) will defeat the seventh Damak at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahalla, while it will host the fifth Al-Taawon Al-Batin last at the Al-Taawun Club stadium in Buraidah.