Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Al-Ittihad visited the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and viewed the work mechanism of the Hope Probe team, which is divided into the Engineering Operations Room and the Space Operations Center, which includes 12 screens to follow the path of the Hope Probe.

Engineer Suhail Al-Dhafri, Deputy Project Manager for Probe Development Affairs, said: The engineering team includes 20 engineers, and their work is divided into 9 systems for the Al-Amal probe, including the propulsion system and the power system, indicating that the probe’s path is being followed up, and its latest data is read.

Al Dhafri explained that the screens available in the engineering operating room show the data to be monitored and analyzed by engineers.

He added: A screen has also been allocated that shows the location of the Hope probe upon entering the orbit of Mars, and aims to simulate realism.

Tracking systems and screens to monitor the developments of the probe’s flight

Engineer Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Midfa, responsible for the software department in the Hope Probe project, said: We have daily contact with the probe as it nears its entry into the orbit of Mars, and the systems are examined daily, especially the jet engine systems, which work to move the vehicle to the appropriate direction. He added: The data that we receive at the earth station is examined, to ensure the safety and readiness of the systems for the historical moment, which is entering the orbit of Mars.

Al Midfa stressed that there must be some expected risks, but they have been bypassed, and we are keen to ensure the safety of all devices and systems, explaining that two months ago, the probe was exposed to sunlight, which affects all satellites in the world. He continued: And these rays affect electronic parts, and because this matter is expected, it was simply addressed immediately.

He added: There are no guarantees in deep space, and we hope that the probe will reach Mars’ orbit safely, according to the plan. He said: Since the day the probe was launched 7 months ago, we have been waiting for this moment with passion, ambition and the success of a career that extended to 6 years.

Risk Management

Engineer Mohsen Al-Awadi, MISBAR Systems Engineer and Risk Management Officer, confirmed: The team is working to ensure the integrity of the systems, indicating that there is a possibility to amend the systems now, especially before the probe enters orbit.

Al-Awadi said: We have done tests on the systems, referring to the deep space monitoring network, which is the link between the earth station team and the Hope probe.

He added, “The global network of the American Space Agency” belongs to “NASA”, which is equipped with huge antennas consisting of 3 call centers distributed around the world.

Atmosphere

Engineer Maryam Yusef, a scientific data analyst and a member of the scientific team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project, said: “Since the beginning of the project, I have worked on scientific research on various climates on the lower atmosphere and on its physical properties on the surface of Mars, indicating that these properties affect the energy budget on the planet.

She added that the goal is to use the project data, which is obtained through the probe devices, such as a digital exploration camera and a UV spectrophotometer.

Youssef indicated that she worked on reviewing previous research on the planet Mars, explaining that the Mission of the Hope Probe is working on inherited data from previous missions to Mars. She indicated that the scientific team is currently working on developing models and software that process scientific data, in preparation for entering the scientific orbit.

Clean room

“Etihad” also had a tour of the large clean room laboratory in which the Hope probe was inspected before it was transferred to the launch site, and all components and units of the satellite were assembled, which were tested before the satellite was fully tested after assembly. The thermal chamber is used in this laboratory to perform the entire thermal tests of the satellite.

The laboratory section includes the electrical clean room laboratory, and this laboratory is used to manufacture electronic and electrical panels and perform precise manual welding by a team qualified with specialized certificates for welding electronic space parts.

The laboratory contains temperature and humidity control devices, and it also contains a small thermal chamber to conduct thermal tests on electronic panels, where the panels are tested at extremely high and very low temperature levels, ranging from 50 degrees Celsius to 70 degrees Celsius.

The laboratory section of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center includes the electrical laboratory, and is used to perform electrical and software functional tests on the electronic boards of the model, the final model QM and the engineering EM model.

The laboratory section also includes the mechanical laboratory, during which the final preparation of mechanical parts and the manufacture of thermal systems is carried out, and the mechanical laboratory also has a 3D printer, which is used in the investigation of new designs before the final manufacture.