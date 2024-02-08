Karim Benzema came to Al Ittihad to be the big star of the team and the Saudi Arabian league. However, his adventure has not been as he expected and there has been a break between the Frenchman and the club's board, as well as recently with Marcelo Gallardo.
This winter the return to Europe of the former Real Madrid has not been possible, however, in the summer Karim will once again look for an escape and at Al-Ittihad they are so aware of this that they are ready to make a historic investment to supplant For the striker, the chosen one is Mohamed Salah.
TheAthletic reports that the Saudi Arabia team is ready to offer 200 million euros on Liverpool's table to complete the signing of the current Premier League scoring leader. The club looked for the Egyptian last summer without success, however, they are confident that in the next market there will be no brake on the movement, since it seems that the Anfield club's desire is to close the transfer of the left-hander and with a salary of more than 125 million euros per year, Salah is still tempted to leave.
The Saudi Arabian league continues to give something to talk about, although not because of sports issues, since in reality it seems to be the secondary issue since the issue of the dream salaries that are paid in said football and more recently about the desire of more than one of the stars who arrived in recent times due to lack of sports adaptation or because they have not been able to adapt to the dramatic cultural change that implies going to live in that part of the world.
