Riyadh (AFP)

Al-Ittihad, the “defending champion,” suffered its second participation in the Club World Cup, the tenth edition of which was held in Jeddah, and reached its second round, where its journey ended at the hands of Al-Ahly of Egypt, with its fifth defeat this season in the Saudi Football League, and it came at the hands of its guest, Al-Raed 1. -3 in the eighteenth stage.

Al-Ittihad was affected by the lack of numbers in its ranks since the 12th minute, after its defender, Madalla Al-Olayan, was expelled, which caused its first loss in the league to Al-Raed since April 2018.

Al-Raed owes the fourth win of the season to Moroccan Karim El-Barkawi, who scored the first and second goals (22 and 72), leaving the third goal to substitute Mohamed Al-Dosari (90), while Al-Ittihad’s only goal was scored by Brazilian Romarinho da Silva (25).

Al-Raed raised its score to 16 points and advanced to fifteenth place, while Al-Ittihad’s score froze at 28 points and fell to sixth place.

The “young duo” Salem Al-Najdi and Saad Al-Shurafa led their Al-Fateh team to victory over Al-Taawoun 3-1.

Al-Najdi scored the first goal in the 30th minute, before Al-Sharafa added the second and third goals in the 35th and 45th minutes, while Al-Taawoun scored its only goal very late, scored by Brazilian Joao Pedro (94).

Al-Fateh raised its score to 28 points in seventh place, while Al-Taawoun remained third with 34 points after suffering its fourth defeat of the season.