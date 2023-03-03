Riyadh (dpa) Al-Ittihad temporarily rose to the top of the Roshen Saudi Football League standings, after defeating its host Al-Khaleej 3/0, today, Friday, in the 19th stage of the competition.

Al-Ittihad raised its score to 44 points at the top of the standings, by a point from Al-Nasr, the second-placed team, who may regain the lead when it faces Al-Batin later today, Friday, within the same stage competitions.

On the other hand, the balance of the Gulf froze at 16 points in the fourteenth place. Al-Ittihad advanced through Abdul Razzaq Hamdallah in the 54th minute from a penalty kick, before Romarinho added the second goal in the 79th minute, and in the 73rd minute Ahmed Sharahili scored the third goal for Al-Ittihad.

Within the competitions of the same stage, Al-Ettifaq defeated its host, Al-Raed, 2/1.

Al-Raed advanced through Mohamed Fawzeer in the 22nd minute from a penalty kick, before Robin Quaison equalized for Al-Ettifaq in the seventh minute of calculated time instead of lost for the first half. In the third minute of calculated time instead of lost for the second half, Senussi Hawsawi scored the second goal for Al-Ettifaq. The agreement raised its balance to 22 points in the tenth place, while the balance of Al-Raed froze at 21 points in the twelfth place.