Al Ittihad has not given up on closing an agreement with Mohamed Salah, striker for Liverpoolbefore the end of this week the transfer period for the Saudi Pro League, as confirmed by club sources at 90min.
Salah has long been the main target of Saudi football, but initial plans to bring him to the country in 2024 have been brought forward as it is believed a deal could still be finalized this year.
The 31-year-old Egyptian was ruled out as Liverpool’s next captain after previous captain Jordan Henderson left for Al Ettifaq in July, and some of Salah’s closest friends have been openly critical of the way the player has been treated by Reds manager Jürgen Klopp.
More news about the transfer market
Klopp, for his part, has repeatedly made his stance clear in recent weeks: he does not want to lose the North African superstar.
90min revealed earlier in the summer that the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which owns Al Ittihad and three other top league clubs – had been pushing for a transfer this summer, and things have taken a turn for the worse. accelerated in recent weeks. The talks are still ongoing.
Liverpool rejected a verbal offer of £150m last month but Al Ittihad refuse to back down and 90min also confirmed that, if necessary, they would be willing to break the world transfer record of £200m for Salah. There are plans to make him the highest paid footballer on the planet, surpassing even the current contract that Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys at Al Nassr.
The transfer window for the Saudi Pro League ends on Thursday night. Despite only a few days remaining, Al Ittihad continue to push for Salah. They firmly believe that he wants to leave and the only thing standing in the way of a deal is a deal with the owners of Liverpool FSG.
Sources close to the potential deal have told 90min that they expect Al Ittihad to keep working on it until Thursday’s deadline if that is what it takes to try to seal Salah’s signature.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Ittihad #convinced #Mohamed #Salah #sign #Liverpool
Leave a Reply