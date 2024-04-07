Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Marcelo Gallardo, the technical director of Al-Ittihad, said that his team is competing in the Saudi Super Cup match against Al-Wehda, after going through a short preparation period.

Coach Marcelo explained that despite the short preparation period, his team got used to this in many competitions.

The Saudi Super Cup competitions will be held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of 4 teams, where Al-Ittihad will meet Al-Wahda, at Al Nahyan Stadium, and Al-Hilal will meet Al-Nasr at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

The coach added during the press conference for the match, “We know Al-Wahda well, and we played a difficult match against them in the league, but Monday’s match has its own specialness, and we must be more prepared.”

The coach explained that his team’s goal is to win and qualify for the final match, and the password for the match is good, organized defence, and then exploiting the opportunities that will be available to us.”