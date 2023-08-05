This Saturday they will be facing the Al Itihad and the al hilal in the Arab Champions League. Undoubtedly, the favorite team to win is Al Itihad, as it is a team made up of figures such as N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho, Jota and of course the Frenchman Karim Benzema.
Although the Al Hilal team is not far behind, since the Arab sheikhs also threw the house out the window to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as Serbian midfielder Sergej Millinkovic-Savic.
Both squads will seek to throw all the meat on the grill, since a win would put them into the semifinals of the competition.
Goalie: Marcelo Grohe
Defenses: Ahmed Bamasoud, Madallah Al Olayan, Ahmed
Sharahili
Media: zakaria
Al Hawsawi, N’Golo Kanté, Awad
Al Nashri, Fabinho, Jota
Forwards: Karim Benzema and Marwan Al Sahafi.
Goalie: Abdullah
al muayouf
Defenses: yasir
Al Shahrani, Ali Al Bulayhi, K. Koulibaly, Saud Abdulhamid
Media: M. Kanno, Rúben Neves, Salem Al Dawsari, Michael, S. Milinković-Savić
Forward: Abdullah Al-Hamdan
These clubs are two of the strongest in the Arab competition, and top the table as the most title winners in the competition. Al Hilal has 18 championships, being the maximum monarch, while Al Tihad has 9 medals, equaling Al Nassr FC where the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo plays.
The match will be played this Saturday at 12 o’clock, on the field of the King Fahd Sport City Stadium.
