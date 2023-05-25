Ismaily was famous throughout his history in Egyptian football for presenting young and promising talents to the national team, and he was a major source for selling players to Al-Ahly and Zamalek, but he had not achieved the league title since 2002, which made him rearrange his papers until he returns again as a competitor for titles, and presents distinguished talents for Egyptian football. .

Searching for a new Salah

Since Mohamed Salah moved from the Arab Contractors to Swiss Basel to start his European journey, which has now settled him as the owner of the Anfield stadium and a goal scorer for the current Liverpool generation, Egyptian clubs have been searching for a new Salah among their youths in order to market and sell him and gain from his sponsorship later.

Ismaili’s interest in the youth sector began again, for reasons of the most important being the lack of purchasing power to compete with top clubs, as well as corporate clubs and institutions that enjoy preference in deals and negotiations with players.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the Ismaili club’s director of planning and investment and acting sports director, Ehab Zenga, said that the coastal club is currently focusing on developing the youth sector as a basis on which to build the new club project.

Zenga added, “The youth sector is our main concern in the current period. We have many plans for the future, the most important of which is the development of the sector. Our goal is to discover young talents and nurture them to support the first team, as well as to market them in Europe.”

And he continued, “We made a lot of foreign trips in an attempt to make it easier for young talents to go abroad for professionalism, which gives the club a good income in foreign currency that helps it develop the first team and conclude special deals.”

He pointed out that the club agreed “with the Italian company that transferred Mohamed Salah from Chelsea to Fiorentina on loan and then to Rome, and will start working on marketing young talents within the Ismaili club to play in Europe, on loan in order to gain experience and go through professional experiences, or final sale.” to provide adequate income for the club.

He concluded his speech by saying: “Ismaili is now on the right path, and the development process has begun and will not stop. Wait for many talents in the yellow jersey in the coming period, as the fans have always seen.”