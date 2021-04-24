Ajman (WAM)

Al Ihsan Charitable Society in Ajman continues its Ramadan campaign by distributing Ramadan mir to 3000 families registered with it. It contains essential foodstuffs to help families provide for their food needs during the holy month. Dr. Haqqi Ismail, Executive Director of the Society, said that the association has an important role in supporting deserving groups from low-income families and those with limited income by extending a helping hand and helping them by allocating an amount that covers their needs throughout the holy month, in order to reduce their financial burdens. He explained that the association is working to provide all means of support for families who are unable to stand by them, while setting up a strategy to communicate with the white-handsome donors to provide aid and deliver it to those who deserve it, taking into account all the precautionary requirements set by the state, noting that 40 million dirhams have been allocated for this. Purpose during the holy month. Regarding the “Ramadan Safety” campaign, Haqqi explained that the Corona pandemic prevented the campaign from being implemented this current Ramadan.