Mohammed Syed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Moroccan Badr Al-Idrisi, coach of Al Dhafra, confirmed that his team aspires to continue its outstanding performance and positive results, against Ajman next Monday in the “20th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, especially since his motto in the remaining rounds of the competition is to collect points and secure stay in ” professionals.”

He said, “Congratulations and blessings to the Islamic nation in the holy month of Ramadan, and we will return to the competition again, in circumstances that I think are appropriate for Al Dhafra, especially since the atmosphere is positive in the team. During the pause, and we played a friendly match against Baniyas, in general, the team is ready to present an outstanding level at its stadium and crown that with a “full mark”.

He added, “Ajman offers a distinguished season, with good players, and the match will be difficult for him as well, because it is in our stadium, and we respect the opponent a lot, but I also trust my team’s capabilities and ability to achieve what is required during this difficult confrontation.”