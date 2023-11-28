The Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, stated that the state’s total general reserve, along with the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024, reached 7.8 billion dirhams, stressing that the state aims to raise the general reserve to 15 billion dirhams.

The Minister said, during the session of the Federal National Council held this morning, in response to the demands of members of the Federal National Council to use the general reserve for spending on various sectors: “The surplus in the budget goes to the general reserve to be used in future projects of the state,” indicating that the expected general surplus In the 2024 budget, it reaches one billion dirhams, which contributes to strengthening and strengthening the general reserve.