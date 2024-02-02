New York University Abu Dhabi revealed that student Abdullah Saeed Al Himairi, from the class of 2024, won the Yenching Scholarship offered by the Yenching Academy at Peking University, becoming the first Emirati student to receive this scholarship. Al-Humairi is seeking to obtain a master’s degree in Chinese studies with a specialization in politics and international relations, starting in September of this year, to be the ninth student from New York University Abu Dhabi to receive the Yenching Scholarship.

The Outstanding Youth Program is an initiative run by the Chinese Ministry of Education, and it offers fully funded scholarships to international students who wish to complete their studies in China. Candidates are evaluated on academic achievement, leadership potential, international experience, and long-term goals.

Al-Hemairi obtained a bachelor’s degree in social research, public policy, and political science from New York University Abu Dhabi, and actively participates in institutions concerned with international and foreign affairs in the UAE, such as training at the UAE embassy in Beijing, its consulate in New York, and the United Nations office in Geneva. He is also currently conducting research on Chinese energy diplomacy in the Arabian Gulf, and Al-Humairi also holds a membership in the Planning Council of the China-Gulf Forum.

Al-Humairi has a record of achievements in many fields, including academics and sports, as he practices jiu-jitsu and has won many international medals in the United States and France. He also wrote a book in Arabic, which will be published soon, entitled “The Lost Kingdom of the Desert.”

Al-Humairi said: “The UAE and China have achieved amazing economic growth in record time, which reflects congruence in work values ​​and common ambitions,” noting that during his work at the Emirati embassy in Beijing, he personally witnessed the enormous potential provided by bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and his conviction was firmly established in the existence of real opportunities. To establish joint projects, such as energy projects and transportation systems in the Arabian Gulf region.

He pointed out that strengthening relations between the two countries is the cornerstone of his academic journey so far, as the curriculum at Yenching Academy, along with practical experiences, will play a pivotal role in creating a greater understanding of China’s growth and its approach to international cooperation.

The Yenching Academy organizes field studies to build a broad understanding of China's culture, economy, and social and political environment, as well as core mandatory courses in a range of subjects. The academy aims to encourage global communication and dialogue. It is a fully funded residential program that offers a variety of interdisciplinary courses about China in Specific topics in the humanities and social sciences. The Academy also has partnerships with 69 universities from around the world, including New York University Abu Dhabi, the only university in the Middle East.

The scholarship brings together young people who have the potential to develop and play a leadership role in their fields in an intensive educational environment, where they can conduct studies about China and its place in the world, including the past, present and future. The academy aspires to build a new generation of global citizens who have a comprehensive vision of China and its global role.