Al Hudayriat Island is hosting the Al Hudayriat Women’s Cycling Series 2024, dedicated to beginners and professionals to participate in this exciting race, with a total prize money of more than AED 50,000. The event will be held from October 20 to December 8 at the Al Hudayriat Track, and includes four races, each of which gradually increases in distance to achieve the specified goal.

The series kicks off with a 30km opening race on October 20, focusing on raising awareness of breast cancer prevention, as part of the “Pink October” initiative. The second 40km race will be held on November 3, under the theme “Motivation and Inclusion”, and the third 50km race will be held on November 17, with the latter being a fun and joyful event, with participants encouraged to wear quirky and unconventional outfits during the competition. The season’s final 60km race will be held on December 8, celebrating the achievements of the competitors. Amateur female cyclists can also participate in the “Community Bike Tour”, which will be part of each race, with two shorter routes designed to encourage social and inclusive cycling.

The 2024 Women’s Cycling Series will conclude with an awards ceremony, featuring the Emirates Holding Cycling Team, Abu Dhabi Cycling Club and other key stakeholders in the women’s sports sector in Abu Dhabi.