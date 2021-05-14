Aden (Agencies)

The “Capacity Assessment” organization revealed that the restrictions of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia on organizations and humanitarian work have prevented the provision of aid to about 9 million people in areas under the militia’s control.

In its latest report, “Humanitarian developments in Yemen and prospects for 2021,” the organization said that humanitarian operations faced increasing restrictions in militia-controlled areas, and indicated that an estimated 9 million people suffer from access restrictions in meeting their needs.

She added that the general operating environment in the Houthi militia-controlled areas remained extremely difficult, as a result of impeding access for security, financial and bureaucratic reasons.

Reports by humanitarian organizations and agencies indicate that reducing food rations due to bureaucratic obstacles in the northern areas controlled by the Houthis will lead to an increase in food insecurity unless it is resolved.

The report of the UN Panel of Experts on Sanctions Monitoring in Yemen confirmed that it had investigated the cases of 6 persons (two men and four women) working for humanitarian organizations who were arrested by the Houthis and detained in Taiz, Al-Bayda, Sana’a and Hajjah.

The report stated that from the end of 2019 to mid-2020, it documented the deterioration of relations between the Houthis, designated UN agencies and humanitarian actors, including increased threats, intimidation, restrictions on movement and violence against humanitarian workers.