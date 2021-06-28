Al-Ezzi recalled the disaster that threatens the future of Yemen, with each passing year since the Houthi group maintains control over the geographical area that includes the largest proportion of the population of Yemen, which allows it to form an entire generation imbued with its sectarian ideas, which guarantees it a continuous fuel for its project to rule Yemen for decades to come.

The summer centers that Al-Azzi, who holds the position of Deputy Foreign Minister of Al-Houthi, talks about, represent one of the important tools to achieve this goal. Indeed, they were the main tool in creating the nucleus of its armed militias with which it launched its wars against the Yemenis in 2004.

The elements of these militias with which the Houthi group faced the state were most of the outputs of the summer centers run by the spiritual father of the Houthi group, Badr al-Din al-Houthi and his son Hussein in Saada for years, creating what is known as the “Believer Youth” movement as a cultural and intellectual movement before its reality as an armed wing emerged with the outbreak of the first war. year 2004.

The success of the group’s experience in establishing a nucleus of an ideological army with limited summer centers in Saada, embodies the real danger of what could be the future of Yemen in light of Al-Ezzi’s talk that 620,000 Yemeni children are shaped by the group in its summer centers.

Curriculum Danger

The danger is multiplied as it extends to the minds of the rest of the children in the Houthi group’s areas of control, through the group’s dangerous changes in the school curricula that dedicate its racist idea in their minds and impregnate it with ideas of violence and death.

Recently, a local organization issued a report highlighting the most prominent changes that the Houthi group made to the school curricula recently and impose their studies in areas under its control.

The report issued by the “Sadaq” organization focused on the curricula for the first grades (from the first to the sixth grade) and the most important changes made by the Houthi group, noting that the curricula for the seventh to ninth grades are currently being changed by the group, according to a source in the Ministry of Education. In Sana’a, the new curricula are expected to be issued in the next academic year 2021/2022.

The report says that the changes made by the group to the curricula included changes for ideological and sectarian goals and the interpretation of Quranic verses and prophetic hadiths according to the ideological orientation of the Houthi group.

In the first-grade Qur’an book, the Houthi group explains the verse “Guide us to the straight path” as: The path of the guided, like the prophets and “flagship of guidance.” Flags of guidance is a term that the group uses to refer to its symbols and imams of the Zaydi state, and it is the first step to instilling the idea of ​​guardianship that the group promotes as a theory of governance.

As for the social education curriculum for the third grade, the group omitted an entire chapter from it that talks about national holidays and religious occasions, namely Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha and the September and October revolutions, to offer students, instead of these feasts, the “September 21 Revolution” that came to “correct the failure of the February 11, 2011 revolution.” It was mentioned in the social education curriculum for the fourth grade.

The changes of the Houthi group in the curricula show the malice of the Imamate thought to the ancient civilization of Yemen, and this was evident by its fact in the ancient history book for the fifth grade, it was essential to delete an entire unit called (Manifestations of the ancient Yemeni civilization).

Imami thought seeks to show the history of Yemen as a chapter of conflicts between states and kingdoms without any civilizational achievements, all with the aim of embellishing the dark history of the rule of the imams of Yemen, which began with the so-called Hadi Yahya bin Al-Hussein Al-Rasi in the late third century AH.

Therefore, Al-Rasi appears as one of the national figures in the national education curriculum for the sixth grade, with information that history denies, which refers to the man’s coming to Yemen fleeing the oppression of the Abbasids to take advantage of the Yemenis’ love for the family of the House and Imam Ali in particular, who visited Yemen during the era of the Prophet, to come out with them with the idea of ​​limiting the state to the two And from this, the state of the imams was established in Yemen.

It must be noted that what the report presented was previously raised by activists on social media during the past two years, warning of the effects of the Houthi group’s messing with the minds of an entire generation, but these voices did not find an effective echo.

Its issuance came with the campaign launched by the Brotherhood about the allegations of the presence of military bases on Mayon Island as the latest sign to direct public opinion against the coalition and its countries away from the crimes committed by the Houthi group in its areas of control and against the liberated areas, and the danger of what it is doing to the future of Yemen.