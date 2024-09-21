Al-Houthi: We have penetrated the Israeli systems and we seek what is greater

Al-Houthi said in a speech that “his group possesses an advanced military arsenal that many countries do not possess, and that relies on missile power.”

He added that his group “possesses an advanced level in terms of drones, naval power, formation and development of the ground force and production of its requirements.

He explained that “the missile attack penetrated all the enemy’s protection systems and is an important achievement in the context of the requirements of the fifth stage.”

He pointed out that “the missile attacks are repeated and continuous, and we are striving for something greater.”

He considered that “the downing of the American MQ-9 military reconnaissance plane is an important achievement in the context of the confrontation with the enemies.”

He added, “The missile attack on Jaffa last week was a major, influential, and shocking operation for the enemy.”

Last Monday, the military spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi group, Yahya Saree, said that the group, allied with Iran, had shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Dhamar Governorate.

A day earlier, the Houthi group announced on Sunday that it had launched a ballistic missile at a “military target” in central Israel, hours after the Israeli army announced that a missile had fallen in an “open area” in the center of the country.