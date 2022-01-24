Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when strategic analysts agree on the absurdity of the reckless attacks launched by the Houthi terrorist militia on civilian sites in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, given that they reflect the bankruptcy of the putschists and the escalation of their defeats on the ground inside Yemen, experts warned that this bloody militia seeks to blackmail the world and trade in the suffering of millions innocent Yemenis, to evade accountability for their crimes.

The Houthi gang is trying to exploit the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen, as a result of the war that ignited it more than 7 years ago, to continue committing its vicious attacks without deterrence, and to avoid being subjected to any sanctions from the international community, claiming that this will deprive civilians of aid and assistance.

In a report published on the website of the American Gatestone Institute for Research and Studies, Western experts stressed the need to put an end to these attempts, insisting on punishing Al-Houthi and confronting his barbaric attacks, and at the same time standing by the civilians residing in areas under the control of the coup.

The pretext of delivering humanitarian aid to these civilians was used early last year, to justify the reversal of the administration of US President Joe Biden from a decision taken by the previous Republican administration, to put the Houthi militias on the US list of terrorist organizations, claiming that this designation would impede extending a helping hand to millions of Yemenis. .

However, experts who spoke to Gatestone confirmed that the re-listing of the criminal Houthi militia on that list has become an inevitable step at the present time. Because this gang considered that canceling that designation constitutes a green light for it to escalate its attacks on Yemeni soil and across the border.

In the month immediately following the Biden administration’s decision to remove al-Houthi from the US blacklist, the militias launched more than 40 drones and missiles at Saudi targets, which was condemned by the Democratic administration officials in Washington themselves, calling for an immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilians. The rebels respond to him.

In addition, the Houthis themselves are hampering relief efforts for the war-stricken Yemeni people, by restricting the activities of many international humanitarian agencies working in the country, and imposing strict control over the movements of their affiliates, which seemed like waging a “starvation war” against Yemenis.

The experts warned that this means that Al-Houthi is using civilians under his control as human shields to protect him from accountability, stressing the danger of surrendering to this criminal strategy on the part of the international community, with the United States at its heart.

This would set a precedent for other terrorist groups, and states with rogue regimes, that would allow them to threaten to deprive civilians controlled by these militias and regimes of humanitarian aid, if their crimes are met with international condemnation, or they risk being imposed on them.

Western experts highlighted intelligence reports confirming the existence of close cooperation between the Houthis and the two terrorist organizations, al-Qaeda and ISIS, noting at the same time that these militias were involved in committing crimes against humanity over the years of war in Yemen.