Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

The Houthi group exploits the educational process in Yemen and uses it to spread its ideas and beliefs. It has imposed a so-called “cultural supervisor” on every school in Sanaa, coinciding with the advent of the new academic year.

The United Nations estimates that more than 3,000 schools have been destroyed or used for non-educational purposes since the outbreak of the Houthi coup against the legitimate government, warning that children are exposed to the risk of abuse, neglect, exploitation and violence.

The Yemeni journalist, Hamdan Nasser Al-Ali, considered that the Houthi group controls educational institutions and exploits them to achieve its goals and spread its beliefs by recruiting students and turning them into fighters in their schools by mobilizing them with ideas based on violence and carrying weapons.

Al-Ali explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that what the Houthi group is doing portends a catastrophe in Yemen if it is not remedied as soon as possible, pointing out that the Yemenis will not accept the exploitation of the difficult living and economic conditions, and the transformation of educational institutions into platforms and platforms for spreading extremist ideas.

For his part, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Human Rights in Yemen, Walid Al-Abara, considered that the Houthi group’s exploitation of the educational process and the appointment of a supervisor affiliated with it in schools; It is considered a systematic recruitment by the group into the educational process. Schools and universities are no longer for education and knowledge, but rather for spreading ignorance and sectarianism promoted by Al-Houthi.

Al-Abara said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “We are facing one of the most serious crimes committed by the Houthi group against the emerging generations, which will have major and dangerous consequences in the future.”

UN reports indicate that the education index took a downward trend since 2014 as an inevitable result of the coup, until the illiteracy rate in the countryside reached about 70%, compared to 40% in the cities, and led to the number of students dropping out of schools reaching about two million students, most of whom were displaced, in addition to 4 million people were affected by the war sparked by the Houthi group.

In turn, the Director General of Human Rights in the Sanaa Municipality, Fahmi Al-Zubayri, said that the Houthi group has transformed educational institutions from houses of enlightenment and education for young people on knowledge, patriotism and coexistence, into laboratories for “breeding extremists” and spreading hatred, and since taking control of state institutions, it has been making amendments to the curricula. In line with its beliefs and ideas, and obliterating and bulldozing the Yemeni identity.

Al-Zubairi explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the group continues violations against teachers who have been subjected to kidnapping, torture, murder, and forced disappearance, and exploits schools and educational institutions as platforms to mobilize children to the battle fronts.

He pointed out that the group imposes taxes and royalties on school students as part of its plundering operations, which is contrary to the Yemeni constitution and the laws that stipulate free education, and it is a systematic process to destroy education and spread ignorance, illiteracy, poverty and disease.

Al-Zubairi stressed that the violations targeting educational institutions and their effects are catastrophic, and threaten Yemen in the present and future, warning of a generation that may grow up booby-trapped with ideas of violence, murder, and incitement against society.

He pointed out that the Houthi group doubled its violations after the rejection and societal discontent that did not accept obscurantism, calling on the Yemeni government, society, parents, educators, and media professionals to redouble awareness efforts and develop preventive programs to protect students and children of Yemen from the destructive ideology spread by the group.