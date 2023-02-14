Abdullah Abu Daif (Aden, Cairo)

The terrorist Houthi militia dug two marine canals on the Red Sea coast, south of Hodeidah, as part of its plans to target international shipping.

The military media of the joint Yemeni forces reported that the terrorist militia dug two canals, 210 meters long, 20 meters wide, and 10 meters deep in the coast of the “Al-Tuhayta” district, the first from the sea to the middle of the dense farms in the “Al-Faza” area, and the second to the middle of the farms of the “Al-Mujailis” area.

The military media indicated that the establishment of the two channels aims to use small “suicide boats” to threaten international navigation in the Red Sea, taking advantage of the ability to camouflage and camouflage provided by the density of palm plantations.

The terrorist militia’s violations of international navigation and the targeting of export ports halted the export of Yemeni oil, causing a severe financial crisis that negatively affected the Yemeni people.

The Yemeni economic official, Dr. Muhammad Ali Matash, pointed out that the terrorist Houthi militia caused the cessation of oil and gas exports, with the attacks it carried out on the two export ports in “Al-Dhaba” in Hadramout Governorate and “Al-Nashima” in Shabwa Governorate, describing this act as “despicable terrorist.” And that it poses a major dilemma for the economy and compounds the suffering of the Yemeni people.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Mutash called for action at all local, regional and international levels to punish the Houthi militia for its violations of the right to international navigation and targeting oil export ports, considering that this act “contradicts all international norms and laws”, and calling for the need to consider the Houthis as a “terrorist group” that must be brought down. severe punishment for them.

The Yemeni economic official said: “Yemen is a major corridor linking the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe, and the port of Aden is one of the most important global ports, as in the 20th century it assumed the leading position among the world’s ports.”

He added, “As a result of the Houthi militia’s control of the port of Hodeidah, and the failure to deal with damages in the Safer oil tank, marine insurance fees on ships coming to Yemen increased, which constituted an additional burden in the rise in commodity prices, especially consumer and essential ones.”

He explained that “the Houthi militia authority kept the price of the customs dollar at 250 Yemeni riyals, while raising customs duties to 750 Yemeni riyals in the rest of the ports of the liberated areas despite the objection to this raise and the demand of the official authorities to keep the price of the customs dollar at 500 Yemeni riyals or according to What is being modified?

He pointed out that “it is necessary for the legitimate government to strengthen the role of the ports that fall under its authority in Aden, Hadhramout, Shabwa and Al-Mahra, and to give them utmost importance and focus on securing them from Houthi attacks, and activating and developing these ports in order to become attractive and competitive at the global level.”

He said, “The revenues from crude oil sales are mainly linked to the volume of exported quantities and international prices, and the volume of exported quantities is linked to the daily production rate for all oil sectors in the country.”

Dr. Muhammad Ali Matash indicated that the revenues from sales of government shares of crude oil have been directly supplied to the government’s account in the National Bank of Saudi Arabia since 2016.

Mutash concluded his statements to Al-Ittihad, saying: “Oil and gas revenues in normal cases play an important major role in strengthening public resources, as their percentage in Yemen’s general budget is approximately 75% of total public resources.”