Dina Mahmoud (London)

For many years, Yemen was a destination for large numbers of Somalis, who were fleeing to its lands by sea, to escape the bloody conflicts that have long ravaged their country.

But the war, which was sparked by the terrorist Houthi militia since it seized power in Sanaa by force about 7 years ago, led to a change in the features of the picture, and Yemenis flocked to Somalia, ignoring the grave dangers involved.

With the escalation of Houthi aggressive practices during the past few weeks, especially after the terrorist attack carried out by the coup d’état on the “Al-Anad” base in the Lahj governorate, which left dozens of dead, in addition to the continuation of battles in the Marib governorate, the number of Yemenis fleeing to the coasts overlooking the Gulf of Aden, especially to the lands, increased. controlled by the authorities in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland in Somalia, as well as to the Republic of Somaliland.

Local media sources revealed that these two regions received about 200 Yemeni immigrants last Sunday alone, intending to stay for several years in this spot in the Horn of Africa, which is also stricken by conflicts.

It is expected that the bulk of these refugees will settle in the city of Bosaso, the commercial capital of “Puntland”.

This city, which is located in northeastern Somalia on the southern coast of the Gulf of Aden, is relatively calm, and enjoys an economic situation that observers describe as prosperous to a large extent. The sources indicated, in statements published by “Jarrow Online”, that those fleeing Yemen benefit from exempting Arabs coming to Somalia from the need to obtain entry visas, which makes them flock to this country and its various regions, despite the unstable conditions there, due to Internal conflicts exacerbated by the bloody attacks launched by the terrorist Al-Shabab movement.

Those fleeing to Somalia, according to the Somali website, are part of the millions of Yemenis who, after the Houthi coup in September 2014, turned into internally displaced persons and refugees to neighboring countries, fleeing the fighting in their homeland.