Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Houthi group targeted a party held by the Yemeni army in the “Alab axis” north of Saada, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the “September Revolution,” which led to a number of deaths and injuries among the ranks of the Yemeni army.

According to a statement issued by the “Alab Axis” leadership, “The Houthi group attempted to target the September 26th anniversary ceremony, with Katyusha shells and a number of drones, and attacked army positions in Baqim District.” She pointed out that “the army forces responded to the attack attempts and fought battles that inflicted heavy losses on the Houthis in equipment and lives.”

The leadership of the “Alab Axis” considered this breakthrough “a challenge to all regional and international efforts aimed at bringing about peace.”

The statement affirmed, “The axis leadership reserves the right to respond, and that it will not hesitate to carry out its national duties within the Yemeni defense establishment and within the framework of the coalition forces to support legitimacy.”

The Yemeni army considered that “the Houthi attack reveals the behavior of this group, which is far from peace, and its attempt to escape from its internal conflicts.”

He added: “We warn the Houthi group not to persist in their error, and we confirm our readiness to provide the necessary support and support to the Alab axis.” He considered that “this attack is a clear violation of the truce, and an undermining of regional and international efforts and endeavors aimed at bringing peace to Yemen.”