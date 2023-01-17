Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

The Houthi terrorist militia’s violations against Yemeni journalists and human rights activists have been exacerbated by kidnapping and enforced disappearance, despite the international community’s continuous calls to protect those groups that have been subjected to crimes of inhumane practices since the 2014 coup.

Activists on social media launched a massive campaign against the terrorist group’s practices, calling for the release of detainees and stopping militia practices that reveal their terrorist nature.

Yemeni political analyst Musa al-Maqtari confirmed that “the terrorist Houthi militia is working to show its ugly face and committing various violations against journalists, human rights activists and all groups of society, disregarding all local and international laws and ethics, despite the fact that these groups are neutral and have immunity in conflicts, and the warring parties work In all countries of the world not to attack them, and targeting them is a crime that requires punishment in accordance with international laws.”

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Maqtari revealed that the Houthis deliberately work to obscure the facts that condemn them and show the truth of their violations, tendencies and bloody behavior by targeting the two most important categories of “journalists and human rights defenders” who can expose the group internally and externally.

The Yemeni political analyst pointed out that “the leader of the terrorist militia practices direct incitement in his speeches, and called on the leaders of his group explicitly to put journalists as human shields in military sites, and this actually happened and a number of them died in this way, and he also worked to weaken the Bar Association and prevent it from practicing its human rights activities.” ».

Al-Maqtari explained that the Houthi militia kidnapped every journalist and rights activist it reached, to silence their voices, imprisoned them, and practiced the most heinous methods of torture against them, and denied them health care, medicines, and visits, and a number of them suffered from chronic diseases as a result of torture.

The Yemeni Journalists Syndicate recently documented that the Houthi militia committed more than 1,450 cases of violations against the press and journalists in Yemen, including the killing of 51 journalists and the exposure of more than 350 others to kidnapping and enforced disappearance.

In the same context, Yemeni political analyst Abd al-Karim al-Ansi considered that the international community’s leniency in the executions and absentee sentences against journalists, media professionals and human rights activists makes al-Houthi persist in spreading terror, executions, repression and gagging mouths.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Ansi stressed that the culture of the Houthi militia is killing and executing anyone who has any voice that reveals their terrorist nature, not only at the level of journalists and human rights activists, but also extended to the pursuit of social media activists.