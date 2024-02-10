Official Houthi media reported that the funeral of 17 military officers, including 8 with the rank of colonel, took place today in Sanaa.

It confirmed that these officers were killed as a result of the American-British bombing.

International forces led by the United States are targeting the military capabilities of the Houthi group, against the backdrop of its terrorist attacks that threaten international navigation.

The Iranian-backed group says it is targeting Israeli ships, those linked to Israel, or heading to Israeli ports in response to the bombing taking place in the Gaza Strip.