Aden (Al Ittihad)

Military sources revealed that the terrorist Houthi militia has deployed missile and other bases for launching drones in the areas under its control in Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

The sources said that the Houthi militia has deployed bases for launching guided missiles and other bases for launching drones in its areas of control in Hodeidah, and is preparing an attack from the sea on the liberated areas of the western coast.

According to Yemeni media, these preparations coincided with the militia’s push for military reinforcements and the implementation of a new mobilization and recruitment campaign for new fighters to their positions on the battle fronts in Hodeidah.

The sources considered these arrangements as an escalation aimed at threatening international navigation in the Red Sea, evading peace entitlements, and thwarting international and international efforts to renew the armistice.

The terrorist Houthi militia has intensified its military operations by launching “marches” against economic interests since the end of the armistice, in addition to its statements targeting navigation in Bab al-Mandab.

Last September, terrorist militias conducted a large military parade in the city of Hodeidah, threatening to undermine international efforts to establish peace by resorting to force to impose their agenda.

The Houthis feel an inferiority complex in front of their opponents and in front of their supporters alike due to the huge human attrition to which their militias have been subjected, and for this reason the Houthis insisted on showing their opponents that the manpower is still available.

The militias, through their actions in Hodeidah, mainly threaten navigation in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

In another context, Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik briefed the members of the government on the various developments on the military, political, service and economic aspects, foremost of which are the field and military conditions on the battle fronts against the terrorist Houthi militia, with its continued escalation and rejection of all UN and international efforts to extend the humanitarian truce.

During his chairmanship of the government meeting yesterday, Abdulmalik affirmed that completing the restoration of the state and ending the Houthi coup is an irreversible goal if the Houthi terrorist militia does not submit to the political solution.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is working in parallel with its battle against the Houthi coup to improve basic services and normalize conditions in Aden and the liberated governorates as one of the factors towards accelerating the completion of the restoration of the state, noting that “the challenges are difficult and great, but overcoming them is not impossible, including emergency developments.” With the repercussions of the Houthi terrorist attacks targeting crude oil export ports, on humanitarian conditions, energy supplies, and international freedom of navigation.

The cabinet heard from the Yemeni Minister of Defense a report on developments in the field and military situation on the battle fronts against the terrorist Houthi militia, and the high readiness of the army to deal with the Houthi escalation until the completion of the restoration of the state and the end of the coup.

Two tribal leaders survived a terrorist attack in Abyan

Aden (Union, Agencies)

Two prominent tribal leaders survived a terrorist attack that targeted them in the Mudiyah district of Abyan governorate, killing a civilian and injuring 4 others.

A tribal source said that an attack carried out by unknown persons with explosive devices targeted the two tribal leaders, Saleh Al-Majali and Samir Al-Haid, in the town of Al-Qalita in the Mudiyah district, east of Abyan. The source stated that the two leaders survived the terrorist bombing, which killed one person and injured 4 others, including a child. This is the first terrorist attack targeting the tribal component in Abyan since last year, which witnessed a series of bloody bombings by the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda”, all of which targeted the joint forces that are engaged in a military operation to eradicate terrorism.

The crime was widely condemned in Abyan, where the director of Abyan police, Brigadier General Ali Nasser Al-Kazmi, said, “These cowardly acts will only increase our strength and solidity in consolidating the pillars of security and stability until every inch of Abyan governorate is purified from terrorist organizations,” calling for standing united with the security forces. against terrorist groups, monitoring them and reporting their locations until they are completely eradicated from the governorate.