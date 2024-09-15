Aden (Union)

The Houthi group looted humanitarian aid provided to those affected by the flood disaster in the governorates of Al Mahwit and Al Hudaydah.

Human rights sources reported that the Houthis imposed restrictions on organizations to prevent them from reaching flood-stricken areas and providing aid to alleviate the suffering of thousands of those affected, according to Yemeni media.

The sources explained that the Houthi group stipulated that the organizations provide aid through a committee it formed, noting that the Houthi committee stole that aid and distributed it to its supporters only.

Sources indicated that those affected by the floods in the governorates of Al Mahwit and Al Hudaydah are suffering from a severe shortage of food and medical supplies two weeks after the disaster, amid the Houthis’ refusal to allow aid to be provided to them.

In a related context, Houthi militants continue their campaign of kidnapping Yemenis working in international organizations, on fabricated, malicious charges.

According to human rights sources, the Houthi group, through its so-called “Security and Intelligence Service” in Saada Governorate, kidnapped a Yemeni employee working for an international relief organization.

This comes 24 hours after the Houthis kidnapped an official from the United Nations World Food Program in Sanaa and took him to an unknown location. The Houthi group is waging a wide-scale arrest campaign that has targeted dozens of humanitarian workers, amid international condemnation and denunciation.