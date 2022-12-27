Shaaban Bilal (Aden, Cairo)

Following the coup carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia against the legitimate Yemeni government in 2014, the antiquities were subjected to systematic looting and smuggling, and their trade became popular and took place openly in the markets. Yemenis, in a new expansion of its crimes, which affected all fields.

Archaeological sites in the militia-controlled governorates are subject to continuous excavations, with the aim of searching for treasures and antiquities that are being smuggled abroad and sold in international auctions.

Houthi leaders are leading systematic destruction of historical sites through unscientific excavations, as these sites are exposed to bulldozing despite the continuous appeals and calls made by the Yemeni government to protect antiquities from extinction due to Houthi violations.

During the past days, sources working in the Yemeni Antiquities Authority revealed extensive bulldozing and excavations of ancient archaeological sites in the governorates of Ibb and Dhamar, central Yemen, by armed elements affiliated with the terrorist Houthi militia.

The sources pointed out that the “Al-Asabiyyah archaeological site” in Ibb governorate was the scene of extensive excavation and bulldozing operations carried out by Houthi elements, as they carried out random excavations at the site in search of buried treasures and valuable antiquities that could be smuggled and sold abroad.

The archaeological site of Al-Osaibiyyah is located in the village of Al-Dathiha in the isolation of Wadi Issam in the Al-Seddah district, and it is one of the well-known historical sites in Ibb Governorate.

According to the sources, the excavations that took place inside the site were deep and in separate parts, which prompted the people to express their rejection of the bulldozing and destruction of the historical site.

Yemeni political analyst Mahmoud Al-Taher confirmed that the terrorist Houthi militia destroyed the infrastructure and turned facilities and service buildings into centers for recruitment, preparation and recruitment of children and youth and throwing them into camps to be fuel for their war against the Yemenis.

Al-Taher added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the terrorist practices caused the elimination of the most important facilities, considering that it is not possible to restore what was destroyed by the militias easily.

Human rights reports confirmed that the coup militias targeted the destruction of infrastructure through indiscriminate bombing of cities and populated areas, and the destruction of factories, companies, social welfare homes and mosques.

The Saudi expert and legal researcher, Dr. Aseel Al-Juaid, confirmed that the practices of the Houthi militia violate international humanitarian law, noting that the militias have converted civilian facilities and sites, including schools, airports and hospitals, into camps.

Al-Juaid said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that civil facilities serve Yemeni society and their use outside the framework for which they were established contributes to more injustice and aggression against Yemeni society in light of the Houthis’ permanent violation of international laws and norms and their indifference to people who want to live in peace in a secure society.

According to Yemeni Information Minister Muammar al-Eryani, the Houthi militia continues to destroy the infrastructure, including schools, institutes, universities, health centers, roads and bridges in various governorates, describing the targeting of villages and homes as a systematic act of revenge after failing to achieve any military achievement.

In the context, Yemeni political analyst Abd al-Karim al-Ansi revealed that Houthi terrorism did not stop at targeting infrastructure only, but rather the crimes affected blood banks that the militias turned into operations rooms and workshops for military manufacturing, and used to launch ballistic missiles.

Officials and experts called on the international community to condemn the militias’ systematic practices and flagrant violation of international laws, calling for the militias and their leaders to be included in terrorist lists.