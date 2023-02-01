Ahmed Shaaban (Aden, Cairo)

The Yemeni government has confirmed that the Houthi terrorist militia’s violations against the medical sector have led to the collapse of health care services and the exacerbation of humanitarian conditions in the areas under its control.

The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned the Houthi militia’s storming of the “Dar Al-Shifa Specialist Hospital” in the city of Ibb, and the imposition of a so-called “judicial guard”, in preparation for its confiscation.

Al-Eryani explained, in a statement published by the Yemeni news agency, Saba, that this crime is part of a series of systematic looting carried out by the Houthi militia against civilians’ property and investments since its coup against the state, including the medical sector.

Al-Eryani pointed out that the robbery, looting and extortion practiced by the terrorist Houthi militia against investors in the health sector led to the departure of a large number of them outside Yemen, the bankruptcy and closure of a number of private hospitals, the decline in the level of investment in this vital sector, and the low level of services provided to civilians.

Al-Eryani called on the international community, the United Nations and the World Health Organization to clearly condemn the looting of civilians’ property and investments by the Houthi militia as part of its plan to take over the private sector, including the medical field, which led to the collapse of health care services and the exacerbation of humanitarian conditions in the areas under their control.

Human rights experts in Yemen have warned that expired and adulterated medicines spread in militia-controlled areas, especially in Sana’a, target the lives of children.

The director of the Human Rights Office in the capital, Sana’a, Fahmy Al-Zubairi, confirmed that the Houthi militia is violating the rights of children in Yemen, noting that 10 children die every day due to the lack of health care and food security.

Al-Zubairi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that hundreds of children were killed and injured by direct sniper fire, rocket projectiles, mines and explosive devices planted by the Houthi militia, and whoever survives death or injury dies with expired and adulterated medicines, indicating that the death toll is multiplying.

The director of the Human Rights Office indicated that several months ago, 20 children with “leukemia” died in Sana’a, who were injected with expired smuggled chemical medicine, while 25 other people are still fighting death in intensive care, and there are hundreds of cases that are subjected to tampering and neglect. medical.

Data issued by health authorities revealed that more than 80 newborns die every day, and 183 mothers died without explaining the reasons.

Al-Zubairi pointed out that since the Houthi militia took control of Sana’a, the health sector has suffered a frightening deterioration as a result of violations that affected governmental and private health and medical institutions, the exclusion of qualified personnel and their replacement with sectarian elements, in addition to deliberate negligence, and the imposition of fees that burdened patients.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health of the Houthi militia bears legal and moral responsibility for the killing of children due to smuggled and adulterated medicines. Because it tightens its grip and control over the health sector, covers up the crime, and does not reveal the details of the incident.

Al-Zubairi stressed that the absence of deterrence from the international community, impunity for criminals, and leniency with their crimes encourages them to commit more violations against children and the Yemeni people every day.

The Houthi militia takes over pharmaceutical companies and medical supplies, after harassing the merchants and owners of old companies, and launches repeated campaigns to extort hospitals, private medical centers, pharmacies, and drug stores, and impose large sums and royalties under different names.