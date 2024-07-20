The Yemeni Ministry of Health in Sanaa said that the 87 wounded, most of them suffered severe burns.

The Israeli army announced, on Saturday, that it had targeted Houthi sites in the Hodeidah region of Yemen.

The army said in a statement that “the raids came in response to hundreds of attacks against the state.” Israel Over the past few months.”

He added, “There is no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions, and if there is any change, we will announce it.”

Videos showed the effects of Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi sites in the city of Hodeidah.

Israeli media reported that Israel carried out a series of strikes in Yemen Using 12 F-35 aircraft.

Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying, “The attack on Yemen is a purely Israeli act.”