The group indicated that it targeted the Bentley ship in the Red Sea, with drones and ballistic missiles.

She also pointed out that the oil tanker “Kaios Line” was targeted in the Red Sea by a booby-trapped boat.

In addition to targeting the ship Olvia in the Mediterranean, in cooperation with the “Islamic Resistance” in Iraq, supported by Iran.

Since November, the Yemeni Houthi group has been launching drone and missile attacks on shipping lanes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The group says these attacks come in solidarity with the Palestinians due to the war waged by Israel on the Gaza Strip.